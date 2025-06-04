WORLD
Bloody handprints — Manhunt on for ex-US soldier accused of murdering his three young daughters
Travis Decker, who has been homeless and living in his vehicle in northwestern Washington state, is charged in connection with murders of Paityn, 9; Evelyn, 8; and Olivia, 5 — a case that has drawn national attention.
Travis Decker is accused of murdering Olivia Decker, 5, Paityn Decker, 9, and Evelyn Decker, 8. [Wenatchee Police Department] / TRT World
16 hours ago

US authorities have widened their search for Travis Decker, 32, who is accused of killing his three young daughters near a campground in Washington state, with officials saying he could be "anywhere within" the country and cautioning he could be dangerous to approach.

Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5, were killed on Friday after they left home for a court-approved "planned visitation" with Decker, according to the Wenatchee Police Department.

Decker had not returned the girls to their mother, Whitney Decker, as stipulated in their custody arrangement, who then published an urgent plea on Facebook.

Decker and his ex-wife had been divorced for several years and had a parenting plan in place for their three children.

Decker is a former member of the military with "extensive training," but it is unknown whether he is currently armed, officials said.

They said Decker was homeless and had been living in his vehicle or at various motels or campgrounds in the area.

Over the weekend, police looked for the children and Decker, who was believed to be living out of a white 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck with Washington state plates.

Decker's unoccupied truck was located on Monday near Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, police said. During a search, officers found the bodies of the three girls, with Decker missing from the crime site.

Local Fox 13 reported that investigators discovered two bloody handprints on Decker’s truck. Inside the vehicle, items such as a blanket, food, and car seats for the girls were found.

A preliminary examination of the bodies suggests the likely cause of death was asphyxiation, it said.

'You will be brought to justice'

The shocking case has sparked public concern and significant media and online attention.

Police announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to Decker's arrest at a press conference on Tuesday evening.

"Due to safety concerns do not attempt to contact or approach Decker," police said.

Washington state officials said they are working with the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the US Marshal's Office in their search for Decker.

"We will not rest until we have located him," Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said during the press conference. "He can be anywhere within the nation, so that's why we have our federal partners on scene helping us bring in additional resources."

"Travis, if you're listening, this is your opportunity to turn yourself in, do the right thing, do what you need to do and take accountability for your actions. We're not going to rest, and we're going to make sure we find you. You will be brought to justice, those young ladies deserve it," Morrison said.

