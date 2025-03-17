WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
US exploring alternatives for relocation of Palestinians in Gaza: Special envoy
'I think we're exploring all alternatives and options that lead to a better life for Gazans,' says Steve Witkoff.
“But right now, what's right in front of us, is coming to some sort of resolution on this conflict,” Witkoff said. / AA
March 17, 2025

The US is exploring alternatives for the relocation of Palestinians following President Donald Trump’s plan to seize Gaza, his special envoy has said.

"I think we're exploring all alternatives and options that lead to a better life for Gazans. And by the way, for the people of Israel," Steve Witkoff told CBS News on Sunday when asked whether the US is talking to other countries about the resettling of Palestinians.

“So we’re exploring all of those things," Witkoff added.

Last month, Trump said the US would “take over” Gaza and transform the enclave into the "Riviera of the Middle East" by resettling Palestinians in neighbouring countries like Jordan and Egypt.

His proposal was met with widespread condemnation from Palestinians, Arab countries and many other nations across the world, including Canada, France, Germany and the UK.

“But right now, what's right in front of us, is coming to some sort of resolution on this conflict,” Witkoff said.

Last week in Qatar, Witkoff and National Security Council Senior Director for the Middle East and North Africa Eric Trager presented a "bridge" proposal which would "allow time to negotiate a framework for a permanent ceasefire."

"Now to me, we put a very sensible proposal on the table that was intended as a bridge to get to a final discussion and final resolution here, that would have incorporated some sort of demilitarisation of Hamas, which must happen. That's a red line for the Israelis. And maybe could have led to a long-term peace resolution here," Witkoff said.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
