BIZTECH
2 min read
US might exempt car seats, strollers from Chinese tariffs
The Trump administration might back down from a trade war with China when it comes to baby transportation products.
US might exempt car seats, strollers from Chinese tariffs
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, oversight hearing of the US. Department of the Treasury on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, May 6, 2025. / AP
May 7, 2025

The Trump administration is considering exempting car seats, baby strollers, cribs and other essential items for transporting children from tariffs on China up to 145 percent, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

Bessent said on Wednesday under questioning from Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley at a House of Representatives Financial Services Committee hearing, that those exemptions were under consideration. Pressley, of Massachusetts, noted that more than 3.5 million babies are born annually and almost all strollers are made in China. "Now that cost is going up," she said.

In 2018, the Trump administration exempted some products produced in China from 25 percent tariffs including bicycle helmets and child-safety furniture such as car seats and playpens. However, car seat component parts, cribs, bassinets, diaper bags and wooden safety gates were not exempted.

Global firms warn of higher costs as Trump tariff threats escalate

President Trump has promised to impose reciprocal tariffs on every country that charges duties on US imports, ratcheting up fears of a widening global trade war.

🔗

Chris Peterson, the CEO of Newell Brands, the maker of Graco strollers, car seats and other children's goods, said last week on an earnings call that approximately 97 percent of baby strollers and 87 percent of baby car seats in the US are sourced from China. The company has hiked prices of imported baby gear products by about 20 percent because of tariffs.

Peterson said the company has not priced in the latest 125 percent tariff hike and has temporarily halted shipments from China as it sells a few months of inventory.

"At some point, we will begin to run out of inventory.

Retailers will begin to run out of inventory and we will turn back on reordering from China," he said. "When that happens, because the whole industry sources from China, we would expect that we and the rest of the industry will take additional pricing to offset the tariff cost."

SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us