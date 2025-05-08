WORLD
Chopper crash kills six in northern India
Incident occurred near Ganganani hot springs area, according to reports.
Authorities say relief and rescue work is underway. / Photo: X/@ndtv / Others
May 8, 2025

At least six passengers were killed after a chopper crashed in the Uttarakhand state of India, state media reported.

State-run Doordarshan News reported one more person was “seriously” injured after the helicopter crashed near the Ganganani hot springs area in the state’s Uttarkashi district.

“Administration and relief teams are present at the helicopter crash site,” it said.

The state’s chief minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, instructed the administration to provide all possible help to the injured and investigate the accident.

“I am constantly in touch with the officials in this regard and every situation is being monitored,” he wrote on X.

SOURCE:AA
