WORLD
1 min read
Russia declares unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine, effective immediately
Moscow announces temporary cessation of fighting until May 11, with Kremlin warning any Ukrainian breach of truce will get "an adequate and effective response."
Russia declares unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine, effective immediately
Rehearsal for Victory Day parade are ongoing in Moscow / Reuters
May 7, 2025

Russia's unilateral ceasefire has officially taken effect and is scheduled to remain in place until midnight on May 11.

By the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow late on Wednesday announced a temporary cessation of fighting during the commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of Victory Day, a national holiday, commemorating the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however, did not support the initiative.

Zelenskyy cautioned foreign guests against visiting Moscow to take part in the celebrations, saying he "could not guarantee their security."

Moscow slammed the remarks as "threats."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that in case of violations of the ceasefire by the Ukrainian side, the Russian Armed Forces will give "an adequate and effective response."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us