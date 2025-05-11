Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that he was glad to hear him supporting continuing the Russia-Ukraine peace talks from where they left off in Istanbul in 2022.

The call between the two leaders on Sunday addressed bilateral ties and regional and global issues, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Welcoming Putin's statement on resuming peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, Erdogan said that Türkiye stands ready to host negotiations that will lead to a lasting solution.

Saying a window of opportunity to achieve peace has opened, Erdogan added that a comprehensive ceasefire would create the necessary environment for peace talks.

A later statement by the Kremlin said the Turkish side will provide all possible assistance in organising and holding negotiations, and that during the call both Putin and Erdogan expressed mutual interest in further expanding trade and investment ties, including the implementation of joint projects in the energy sector.

The phone call followed a news conference in Moscow where Putin proposed resuming direct peace negotiations between Moscow and Kiev in Istanbul starting Thursday.

Putin also said he was set to talk with Erdogan to ask him to greenlight holding negotiations in Türkiye.

In response to the proposal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X that Kiev is ready to hold direct talks with Russia once Moscow confirms a “full, lasting, and reliable” ceasefire in his country starting on Monday.

Phone call with France’s Macron

Turkish President also held a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations as well as global and regional developments.

During the call, Erdogan said a “historic turning point” has been reached in efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine and stressed the importance of seizing the opportunity to secure peace, according to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

“Türkiye is ready to contribute in any way, including hosting negotiations, to help establish a ceasefire and permanent peace,” he said.

Erdogan also stressed the significance of continued cooperation with France in initiating long-term peace talks and supporting Ukraine’s postwar reconstruction process.

The Turkish metropolis previously hosted a series of talks in March 2022 – just after the conflict began – aimed at finding common ground to end the armed conflict, but failed to reach a settlement to the war, which is now in its fourth year.

Erdogan, a longtime champion of resolving the conflict, has repeatedly offered for Türkiye to host peace talks and do whatever it can to promote a resolution.

Türkiye has the distinction of enjoying good relations with both Russia and Ukraine.