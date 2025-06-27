US President Donald Trump said that he halted all work on sanction relief for Iran after Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's statement.

"During the last few days, I was working on the possible removal of sanctions, and other things, which would have given a much better chance to Iran at a full, fast, and complete recovery - The sanctions are BITING!

"But no, instead I get hit with a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust, and immediately dropped all work on sanction relief, and more," Trump said on Friday on Truth Social.

Khamenei on Wednesday vowed to attack US bases in the region if Washington renewed strikes.

"The Islamic Republic slapped America in the face. It attacked one of the important American bases in the region," Khamenei said.

Trump said Khamenei, as a man of great faith, is not supposed to lie.

"Why would the so-called “Supreme Leader,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of the war-torn Country of Iran, say so blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Israel, when he knows his statement is a lie, it is not so," he said.

Inspecting Iran’s nuclear sites

Trump also said that the US wanted the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) "or somebody that we respect" to be able to inspect Iran’s nuclear sites.

"Or somebody, yeah, or somebody that we respect, including ourselves," Trump told reporters at the White House, when asked if he would be demanding that the IAEA "have full rights" to inspect in Iran.

"Iran wants to meet," Trump said, reiterating that their nuclear sites were "obliterated" during the recent US strikes.

"I don't believe that they're going to go back into nuclear anytime soon," he said.

Trump said he would consider bombing Iran again over its uranium enrichment. "Sure. Without question. Absolutely," Trump said when asked if he would consider bombing the country again if the intelligence reports conclude that Iran can enrich uranium to a level that concerns the US.

On June 22, the US dropped six bunker-buster bombs on the Fordow nuclear facility and launched dozens of submarine-based cruise missile attacks on two other sites in Natanz and Isfahan as part of its campaign against Iran’s nuclear program.

The strikes came in support of Israel's air raids against Iran's nuclear and military infrastructure, which began on June 13.

The 12-day war over Iran's nuclear programme was halted on Tuesday after a ceasefire was announced by Trump.

'We won the war'

Trump said both Iran and Israel are "exhausted."

"I dealt with both of them, and they both wanted it settled, both of them, and we did a great job, but they're exhausted.

The last thing they're thinking about right now is nuclear," he added.

Stressing that he is not worried about secret nuclear sites in Iran, Trump replied back to Khamenei, saying "I'm putting out a little statement. I'm going to respond to the Ayatollah's statement yesterday. We won the war."

Iran and Israel "were both beaten up," Trump said, adding: "It was a great time to end it."

"The last thing they're thinking about is nuclear weapons right now," he added.