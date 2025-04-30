India will conduct its first official caste census since independence, the government has announced, a move likely to have far-reaching consequences for its politics and contentious affirmative action policies.

Caste remains a crucial determinant of one's station in life in India, with higher castes the beneficiaries of ingrained cultural privileges and lower castes suffering entrenched discrimination — and a rigid divide between both.

More than two-thirds of India's 1.4 billion people are estimated to be on the lower rungs of a millennia-old social hierarchy that divides people by function and social standing.

The decision to include detailed caste data as part of the next census — originally due in 2021 but yet to take place — was approved by a government meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Cabinet Committee of Political Affairs has decided today that caste enumeration should be included in the forthcoming census," government spokesman Ashwini Vaishnav told reporters.

"This demonstrates that a government is committed to the values and interests of a society and country."

No date has been announced for the next census.

Amit Shah, India's interior minister, called the move "historic".

"This decision will empower all economically and socially backward sections," he said in a statement.

Support from opposition leader

Caste data was last collected as part of the official census exercise in 1931, during British colonial rule that ended with Indian independence 16 years later.

Successive governments have since resisted updating the sensitive demographic data, citing administrative complexity and fears of social unrest.

A caste survey was conducted in 2011, but its results were never made public because they were purportedly inaccurate.

That survey was separate from the 2011 general census, the last time the world's most populous nation collected demographic data.

Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party has in the past opposed the idea of enumerating people by caste, arguing it would deepen social divisions.

Proponents say detailed demographic information is crucial for targeted implementation of India's social justice programmes, including earmarking nearly half of all university seats and government jobs for socially disadvantaged communities.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi — a strong advocate of the idea — said he "welcomed" the move.

"We see the caste census as a new paradigm of development," Gandhi told reporters. "We are going to push this paradigm one way or the other."

Modi himself belongs to a low caste and has in the past said he wants to improve the living standards of all irrespective of birth status, saying that for him, the four biggest "castes" were the poor, youth, women and farmers.

India's destructive caste system hurts women more than anyone else It has been 3,000 years since the caste system established Hinduism hierarchy in India and 68 years since it was outlawed. Yet, Dalit women face an increasing amount of sexual violence on a daily basis. 🔗



Deep-rooted part of India’s culture

Dating back 3,000 years, caste can be used to dictate someone's job, the education and opportunities they receive, and their dietary requirements.

Whatever caste one is born into is the one they will stay in until the day they die; they cannot marry out of it.

The Brahmins are at the top, nestled comfortably, and followed by the Kshatriyas and the Vaishyas. The Shudras are at the bottom. And the Dalits are out of the pyramid, deemed so low that they are called the ‘untouchables’ – and they make up 16 percent of the population.

For a long time, Dalits were relegated to demeaning and degrading practices — like bonded labour, the banning of their bodies from the sanctity of temples and carrying human waste and dead animals. These practices still exist.

Though India moved towards abolishing the caste system after Britain left the sub-continent and enacted the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes act (SC/ST) to protect the marginalised, the divisive attitude remains deeply entrenched in India today.

The people who are hit the most are the Dalits.