WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
Students sue Texas university, governor over Gaza protest arrests
Lawsuit accuses University of Texas President Jay Hartzell, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and law enforcement officers of intentionally suppressing pro-Palestine speech during a campus protest against Israel's genocide in Gaza.
Students sue Texas university, governor over Gaza protest arrests
A woman holds up a doll as students build a protest encampment in support of Palestinians, at the University of Southern California's Alumni Park. [File] / Reuters
April 30, 2025

Four current and former University of Texas at Austin students have sued the college and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, saying they faced unlawful arrest and retaliatory discipline for demonstrating against Israel's genocide in Gaza.

Filed on Wednesday in US District Court in San Antonio by the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) on behalf of the students, the lawsuit accuses UT Austin President Jay Hartzell, Abbott and law enforcement officers of intentionally suppressing pro-Palestine speech at an April 24, 2024, campus protest.

According to the filing, Abbott, with the consent of Hartzell, ordered state police in riot gear to carry out mass arrests, violating protesters' First Amendment rights to assemble and express their opinions.

In response to the lawsuit, UT Austin spokesperson Mike Rosen referred to statements the university made after the arrests saying it acted to preserve campus safety, enforce protest rules, and that most arrests were of people from outside the university.

Abbott's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a social media post during the arrests, Abbott said: "Anti-Semitism will not be tolerated in Texas."

TRT Global - 'No fear': Palestinian student Mohsen Mahdawi stays strong after US judge grants bail

US immigration authorities release Palestinian Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi after Vermont court judge orders his release.

🔗

'Reclaiming our narrative'

The lawsuit is among a wave of legal actions against US universities, law enforcement and state leaders over their handling of pro-Palestine student protests that erupted in the Spring of 2024.

Two students named in the suit said they wanted to protect others from the physical and mental harm they had suffered.

"It is reclaiming our narrative because we were treated as anti-Semitic criminals," said Arwyn Heilrayne, a second-year student, who experienced a panic attack after she was knocked to the ground by police and had her wrists tightly zip-tied.

She has since had to leave an internship at the state legislature and been diagnosed with PTSD as a result of her arrest, she said.

Mia Cisco said suing the university took on a new urgency as she watched the Trump administration try to deport foreign students for their pro-Palestine advocacy.

"It's really vital and crucial right now to make sure that that we say that it's not okay," said Cisco, a third-year student, who had her hijab forcibly removed by police following her arrest.

Dozens of demonstrators were taken into custody at the protest then released two days later after the Travis County Attorney's Office said charges were dropped due to a lack of probable cause.

All students arrested faced university disciplinary action, according to the lawsuit.

ADC Director Abed Ayoub saw most Americans, especially Texans, backing free speech for pro-Palestine protesters.

"Governor Abbott and others are underestimating how much Americans value their First Amendment rights," said Ayoub.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us