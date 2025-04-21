TÜRKİYE
Algeria aims for $10B trade volume target with Türkiye — Algerian foreign minister
Algerian, Turkish foreign ministers co-chair third meeting of Türkiye-Algeria Joint Planning Group.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan meets with Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf in Algiers, Algeria. / AA
April 21, 2025

Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf has said that the country aims to increase trade volume with Türkiye to $10 billion, following a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The ministers co-chaired the third meeting of the Türkiye-Algeria Joint Planning Group in Algiers, Algeria's capital, on Monday.

During the meeting, Attaf highlighted the outcomes achieved in Türkiye-Algeria relations within the framework of the directives of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Last year, he said the two nations’ mutual trade volume reached $6 billion, an unprecedented level, and in line with the directives of the two countries' leaders, they aim to increase this figure to $10 billion.

Attaf emphasised the importance of overcoming obstacles on the path to achieving strategic goals, saying Algeria's economy continues to provide investment opportunities in an array of fields, including renewable energy, the pharmaceutical industry, and expanding bilateral partnerships and cooperation.

