WORLD
1 min read
Italy praises Türkiye's role in curbing irregular migration
Erdogan, Meloni and Dbeibeh agree on joint measures to combat trafficking networks, manage migration flows, and support Libyan-led stability process.
Italy praises Türkiye's role in curbing irregular migration
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan receives Giorgia Meloni in Istanbul / AA
August 1, 2025

Italy has praised Türkiye's cooperation in managing irregular migration flows, calling the results "excellent" during a trilateral summit with Libya held in Istanbul.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Libya's Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh met to discuss joint action on shared challenges, with irregular migration topping the agenda.

Meloni commended the "excellent results achieved in this regard with Türkiye," and expressed interest in applying lessons learned from Turkish cooperation to support Libya's migration management efforts.

"In this context, President Meloni discussed with her interlocutors a series of measures to fight international criminal networks of human traffickers, improve work to prevent irregular movements, and support Libya in managing the migration pressure it is facing," said a statement from the Italian government.

Recommended

The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to Libya’s unity, independence and political stability.

Meloni voiced support for a UN-backed political process led by Libyans themselves, aiming to create conditions for credible elections.

The three parties agreed to resume technical-level discussions to identify concrete steps to be implemented within a clearly defined time frame.

Türkiye's Communications Directorate emphasised the importance of trilateral cooperation in facing regional challenges across the Mediterranean, particularly irregular migration.

RelatedTRT Global - Erdogan, Meloni, Dbeibeh at Istanbul summit agree to tackle Med challenges, urge Gaza ceasefire
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Türkiye, Syria sign deal to launch business council, boost economic ties
Ghana's defence, technology ministers among 8 killed in helicopter crash
M23 rebels killed over 300 civilians in DRC in July: UN
Casualties reported from shooting incident at US Army base in Georgia state
Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries: President Erdogan
Once a hospital, now a rubble: A young surgeon's tryst with bombed theatres of Gaza
Hezbollah vows defiance against Lebanon's arms monopoly decision, calls move 'grave sin'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China warns nationals to avoid Ukraine war after Zelenskyy claims foreigners fighting for Russia
Pro-Trump nationalist becomes Poland's new president
China backs Brazil against 'arbitrary' US tariffs: Foreign Minister Wang
Taiwan nabs three for suspected theft of chip trade secrets
US arrest two Chinese nationals over AI chip exports, days after Beijing detains two Americans
Militant attacks in northwestern Pakistan claim lives of 8, including security personnel
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us