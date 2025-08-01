US President Donald Trump has called for the sacking of the head of the agency that produces the monthly jobs figures after a report showed hiring slowed in July and was much weaker in May and June than previously reported.

Trump, in a post on his social media platform, alleged that the figures were manipulated for political reasons and said that Erika McEntarfer, the director of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, who was appointed by former president Joe Biden, should be dismissed.

“I have directed my Team to sack this Biden Political Appointee, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump said on Truth Social. “She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.”

Economists warn of trade war fallout

Friday’s jobs report showed that just 73,000 jobs were added last month and that 258,000 fewer jobs were created in May and June than previously estimated.

“A notable deterioration in US labour market conditions appears to be underway,” said Scott Anderson, chief US economist at BMO Capital Markets.

“We have been forecasting this since the tariff and trade war erupted this spring and more restrictive immigration restrictions were put in place. Overall, this report highlights the risk of a harder landing for the labour market.”

Economists have been warning that the rift with every US trading partner would begin to show this summer, and the Friday jobs report appeared to sound the bell.

“We’re finally in the eye of the hurricane,” said Daniel Zhao, chief economist at Glassdoor.

“After months of warning signs, the July jobs report confirms that the slowdown isn’t just approaching — it’s here.”

Immigration restrictions add to labour strains