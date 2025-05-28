POLITICS
Trump says new envoy sees ‘great potential in working with Syria’
US President appoints Tom Barrack as envoy, backs ties with Damascus following sanctions relief
May 28, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that the man he has appointed as Washington’s new envoy to Syria recognises the “great potential in working with” the country, as it emerges from decades of Assad family rule.

“I am pleased to announce that our United States Ambassador to Turkey (Türkiye), Tom Barrack, will be serving as our Envoy to Syria,” Trump wrote on Wednesday in a social media post.

“Tom understands there is great potential in working with Syria to stop radicalism, improve relations, and secure peace in the Middle East. Together, we will Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN!” he added.

The announcement comes days after the US lifted what Trump described as “brutal and crippling” sanctions on Syria, imposed during the Assad era. The president said the decision followed requests from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Trump met Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa last month in Riyadh during a visit to the kingdom — a historic sit-down marking the first meeting between US and Syrian leaders in 25 years. The last such meeting was in 2000, when former President Bill Clinton held talks with Hafez al Assad in Geneva.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers last week that Washington supports efforts to help the new Syrian government succeed, warning that failure could lead to renewed conflict and regional instability.

 

