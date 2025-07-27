BIZTECH
1 min read
Bangladesh to buy 25 Boeing jets as it seeks tariff relief from US
Purchase aims to ease 35 percent tariff on Bangladeshi goods imposed under Trump administration, says senior official.
Bangladesh to buy 25 Boeing jets as it seeks tariff relief from US
Boeing 737 MAX. Courtesy of Boeing. / Others
July 27, 2025

Bangladesh’s interim government has placed an order for 25 Boeing aircraft in a move aimed at reducing a 35 percent tariff on Bangladeshi goods imposed by the Trump administration.

“We need some aircraft immediately in the next one or two years. The Bangladesh Biman fleet needs to be increased,” Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman told reporters on Sunday in Dhaka.

He said the aircraft purchase plan was already in progress, with 14 Boeing orders previously agreed upon. “Now 25 have been ordered following the reciprocal tariff issue,” he added.

RelatedTRT Global - Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye

Rahman said other countries had made similar moves. “India and Vietnam have ordered 100 each. Indonesia has ordered 50. Boeing will supply according to their capacity.”

Two phases of negotiations with the US administration have already taken place this month. A separate Bangladeshi delegation is expected to visit Washington this week, with results expected by August 1, he added.

Rahman said the government had also signed a wheat import deal with the US but stressed that “the government is not pressuring anyone” to buy US goods.

RelatedTRT Global - Major garment producer Bangladesh seeks deal after 35 percent US tariff
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli soldiers are killing themselves. And their deaths are linked to horrors of Gaza war.
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
Syria elections: Here’s everything you need to know about the first post-Assad electoral exercise
By Kazim Alam
Netherlands bans Israel's Smotrich and Ben-Gvir for genocide in Gaza
Netanyahu eyes annexing parts of Gaza to appease Israeli far-right: report
Ukraine suffers heavy casualties in new wave of Russia attacks
Iraq's PM seeks closer ties with US and neighbouring countries to strengthen regional security
UK will recognise Palestine in this parliament: minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump denies seeking meeting with Xi, saying visit needs invitation
Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating border ceasefire hours after agreement
16 Israeli soldiers committed suicide since 2025 — report
Former Colombian president Uribe convicted in historic witness tampering case
Heavy rain, flooding leave 30 people dead in China's capital
Gunman opens fire in Manhattan office tower, killing four people
Palestinian activist killed by illegal Zionist settler in the occupied West Bank
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us