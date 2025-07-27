Local authorities in Gaza said that only 73 aid trucks entered the besieged enclave in the last 24 hours, amid a deepening famine caused by Israel's months-long blockade.

In a statement, the government media office said on Sunday that the humanitarian crisis has reached unprecedented levels, with at least 133 people, including 87 children, dying from hunger since the start of the Israeli genocide.

The office accused Israel of deliberately engineering chaos and hunger in the territory.

"The famine is expanding at an alarming rate and now affects the entire population of Gaza, including 1.1 million children," the statement said.

While several governments and international organisations have announced plans to deliver hundreds of aid trucks to Gaza, the statement said that only 73 trucks have arrived, and many of those were looted or obstructed under Israeli surveillance.

The media office said three airdrops were carried out over Gaza, but their total payload was equivalent to only two aid trucks.

The drops landed in "red zones" — active combat areas marked on Israeli maps — where civilians cannot safely retrieve supplies, it added.

"What is happening is a farce," the office said, accusing the international community of complicity through "false promises" and "misleading information" coming from major powers like the US.

It renewed its call for the unconditional reopening of border crossings and the immediate entry of food, water, and infant formula.

600 trucks per day

Palestinian authorities say that Gaza needs 600 aid trucks daily to meet the needs of the territory's 2.4 million population.

On Sunday, Israel announced plans for localised temporary pauses in fighting to allow aid deliveries through designated safe corridors after scores of Palestinians died of starvation in the blockaded enclave.

Gaza's hunger crisis has spiralled into a humanitarian catastrophe. Harrowing footage shows severely emaciated residents, some reduced to skin and bone, collapsing from exhaustion, dehydration, and prolonged starvation.

Israel has imposed a blockade on Gaza for 18 years, and since March 2 has shut down all crossings, worsening humanitarian conditions in the enclave.

Israel's genocide in Gaza

Israel has killed nearly 60,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its genocide in the blockaded enclave.

Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

Over the course of the genocide, Israel has reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins, and practically displaced all of its population.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.