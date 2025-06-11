WAR ON GAZA
Over 2,700 children in Gaza suffering from acute malnutrition: UN
The crisis has reached unprecedented levels of despair as people continue to go hungry across Gaza, UNRWA says.
FILE PHOTO: Mona al-Raqab cares for her son Osama, 5, at a malnutrition clinic in Nasser hospital, Khan Younis. / AP
2 hours ago

More than 2,700 Palestinian children have been diagnosed with acute malnutrition in Gaza amid a crippling Israeli siege on the enclave, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said.

“The crisis has reached unprecedented levels of despair as people continue to go hungry across Gaza,” UNRWA said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Over 2,700 children under five diagnosed with acute malnutrition in late May,” it added.

The UN agency said that only one medical centre remained partially operating in northern Gaza amid severe shortages of fuel stocks.

“Humanitarian access must be urgently restored,” UNRWA said.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 55,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

As Israel has continued to close all Gaza’s border crossings to humanitarian aid since early March, aid agencies have warned about the risk of famine among Gaza’s 2.4 million inhabitants.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
