Former US President Joe Biden recently underwent Mohs surgery to remove skin cancer lesions, a spokesperson confirmed to CNN on Thursday.

The exact date of the procedure was not disclosed, but footage circulating online showed Biden, 82, with a scar on his forehead, according to CNN’s report.

Mohs surgery is a technique in which thin layers of skin are removed and examined under a microscope until no cancer cells remain.

It is often used for recurring or rapidly growing lesions in sensitive areas, such as the face and hands.

Biden previously had a basal cell carcinoma removed from his chest in 2023 while in office.

At the time, White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said, “All cancerous tissue was successfully removed,” and that Biden would continue “dermatological surveillance.”