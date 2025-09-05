Former US President Joe Biden recently underwent Mohs surgery to remove skin cancer lesions, a spokesperson confirmed to CNN on Thursday.
The exact date of the procedure was not disclosed, but footage circulating online showed Biden, 82, with a scar on his forehead, according to CNN’s report.
Mohs surgery is a technique in which thin layers of skin are removed and examined under a microscope until no cancer cells remain.
It is often used for recurring or rapidly growing lesions in sensitive areas, such as the face and hands.
Biden previously had a basal cell carcinoma removed from his chest in 2023 while in office.
At the time, White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said, “All cancerous tissue was successfully removed,” and that Biden would continue “dermatological surveillance.”
The former president was diagnosed in May with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. He has since begun oral treatment and remains optimistic.
“The expectation is we’re going to be able to beat this,” Biden told CNN, adding, “It’s not in any organ, it’s in – my bones are strong, it hadn’t penetrated. So, I’m feeling good.”
Biden's physical health and mental acuity were frequent topics of scrutiny during his presidency.
He abruptly ended his bid for re-election in July 2024, just weeks after a faltering debate performance against Donald Trump triggered widespread concern within the Democratic Party.
Biden was the oldest person ever elected president at the time of his 2020 victory. That record was surpassed last year when Trump, now 79, was elected president.
Since leaving office, Biden has kept a relatively low profile, making only a few public appearances.
In April, he delivered a speech defending the Social Security Administration against proposed cuts from the Trump administration.