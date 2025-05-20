WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
The World Health Organisation, while criticising the amount of aid that has recently entered Gaza, has termed it as grossly inadequate.
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
Aid entering Gaza is grossly inadequate says World Health Organization. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
19 hours ago

Malnutrition rates in Gaza have risen during a more than 11-week Israeli blockade and could rise exponentially if food shortages continue, a health official at the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA has said.

"I have data until the end of April, and it shows malnutrition on the rise," Akihiro Seita, UNRWA Director of Health, told a Geneva press briefing.

"And then the worry is that if the current food shortage continues, it will exponentially increase and then get beyond our control."

Israel has enforced a complete blockade of Gaza since March 2.

Israel has shut Gaza crossings for food, medical, and humanitarian aid, deepening an already humanitarian crisis in the enclave, according to government, human rights, and international reports.

Israel cleared nine trucks of aid on Monday to enter Gaza through the Karem Abu Karem [Kerem Shalom] crossing, although aid workers said just five entered.

The World Health Organization, while criticising the amount of aid that has entered Gaza, has termed it as grossly inadequate.

"It is a drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed, and significantly more aid must be allowed into Gaza, starting tomorrow morning," United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher said.

Over 93 pct of Palestinians experience acute food insecurity

The entire population of Gaza faces a critical risk of famine, with half a million of them facing starvation, a global hunger monitor said last week, calling this a major deterioration since its last report in October.

The latest assessment by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysed a period from April 1 to May 10 this year and projected the situation until the end of September, according to a summary of its key findings.

The IPC analysis found that 1.95 million people, or 93 percent of the population in the Israeli-blockaded Palestinian enclave, are living through high levels of acute food insecurity, including 244,000 experiencing the most severe, or "catastrophic", levels.

IPC's October analysis had said 133,000 people were in the "catastrophic" category.

The IPC analysis projected that 470,000 people, or 22 percent of the population, would fall into the catastrophic category by the end of September, with over a million more at "emergency" levels.

"Urgent action is needed to save lives and avert further starvation, further deaths and a descent into famine," it said.

The Israeli forces have since carried out deadly strikes on the devastated Palestinian enclave and began an extensive ground offensive on May 18 throughout northern and southern Gaza, dubbed "Operation Gideon's Chariots".

Israel’s bloodshed in Gaza has peaked since last week, coinciding with US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Middle East and continuing since then.

Women and children are among the thousands killed by Israeli strikes.

The Israeli-enforced displacement of Palestinians has increased manifold. The UN and rights groups have time and again said, “No place is safe in Gaza.”

SOURCE:trt global
Explore
'I'm unmoved,' Tanzania's Suluhu says amid criticism over 'opposition clampdown'
'I'm unmoved,' Tanzania's Suluhu says amid criticism over 'opposition clampdown'
Somalia's mass vaccination against polio, pneumonia targets 3 million children
Somalia's mass vaccination against polio, pneumonia targets 3 million children
Sudan's Burhan appoints country's new prime minister
Sudan's Burhan appoints country's new prime minister
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu defiant as he appears for treason trial
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu defiant as he appears for treason trial
France closes probe against widow of Rwanda's ex-president over alleged role in genocide
France closes probe against widow of Rwanda's ex-president over alleged role in genocide
ICJ sides with Equatorial Guinea in dispute with Gabon over oil-rich islands
ICJ sides with Equatorial Guinea in dispute with Gabon over oil-rich islands
South Africa's Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk deals
South Africa's Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk deals
Turkish President Erdogan marks Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day
Turkish President Erdogan marks Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day
UN, Libya’s Presidential Council establish ‘truce committee’ after Tripoli clashes
UN, Libya’s Presidential Council establish ‘truce committee’ after Tripoli clashes
UN's court to rule on Gabon-Equatorial Guinea dispute over potentially oil-rich areas
UN's court to rule on Gabon-Equatorial Guinea dispute over potentially oil-rich areas
Israel expands ground invasion into Gaza as Palestinians starve to death
Israel expands ground invasion into Gaza as Palestinians starve to death
Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
Sudan army retakes strategic area in North Darfur from RSF
Sudan army retakes strategic area in North Darfur from RSF
Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape, Timothy Omotoso, leaves South Africa
Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape, Timothy Omotoso, leaves South Africa
RSF shelling kills 14 people in Sudan displacement camp
RSF shelling kills 14 people in Sudan displacement camp
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us