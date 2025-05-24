Some come yearning for an opportunity to connect with the world, some arrive with a quest to look at the past through multiple lenses.

What shines through is a determination to use the precious years not just to earn degrees but to prepare for leading change back home.

Türkiye, which has emerged as a favourite destination for African students pursuing higher studies, is increasingly playing a crucial role in shaping the future of the continent’s youth, offering chances to realise their myriad dreams that few other countries can.

May 25 is observed as Africa Day across the continent and beyond, not only as a symbol of unity, but as a call to invest in Africa’s youth.

TRT Global spoke with university students from Africa in Türkiye to explore how education is moulding their aspirations and what this means for the continent’s future, and also to understand the challenges they may be facing.

Last year, Türkiye hosted over 336,000 international students, with as many as 62,480 (around 18.6 per cent) of them from 53 African countries , according to data from the Council of Higher Education (YÖK).

Which means nearly one in every five international students in the country is from Africa.

Beyond these numbers are stories of young Africans who have crossed borders, not just in geography, but in ambition.

Student experience in Türkiye

For Kabeer Moriki, a Nigerian student completing his final year in Economics and Finance at Okan University in Istanbul, studying in Türkiye has been more than just an academic pursuit.

"International education opens doors to new knowledge, perspectives, and networks that are often unavailable at home. It allows African youth to experience different systems, learn global best practices, and then apply those insights to local challenges,” he says.

“When we return, we don't just bring back degrees. We bring back skills, ideas, and the confidence to lead change."

Moriki has high hopes for his generation, which he says has the “passion, creativity, and resilience” needed to transform Africa. His advice: “Whether you are studying abroad or at home, stay connected to your roots, support one another, and keep striving for excellence.”

Maha Vahit, a Sudanese PhD student at Istanbul University, nurtures a similar ambition to transform, but hers is rooted in an abiding interest in a deeper historical scholarship.

While studying History at Khartoum University, she developed a strong desire to explore the past from multiple perspectives.

“The sources we used for Ottoman history were always in English. Since that reflected only one perspective, I felt the need to explore another. That’s when I came across Türkiye Scholarships,” she says.

The scholarships helped her learn Turkish and start her history course. “Now, I can compare the knowledge I receive from English sources and from Ottoman archives and Turkish materials. This allows me to produce more well-rounded academic work.”

Vahit, who has seen up close how political instability in Sudan disrupted access to education for many students, thinks that international academic exchange can act as a catalyst in ensuring stability and continuity in times of national crisis.

“I live with the dream of a better Sudan,” she says. “And I want to be part of shaping it.”

Education as foreign policy

In the last decade, education has emerged as a central pillar of Türkiye’s diplomatic and developmental outreach to Africa.

Administered by the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), the Türkiye Scholarships programme (Türkiye Bursları) plays a key role in attracting African students.

The programme received 121,000 applicants from 170 countries in 2024, compared with just 42,000 applications in 2012.

Each year, approximately 5,000 international students are awarded full scholarships covering tuition, accommodation, health insurance, and living expenses.

Reflecting on this opportunity, Vahit emphasises the role scholarships play in building long-term capacity: “Scholarship opportunities, whether in Türkiye or other countries, can be a great source of support. I believe in Sudanese youth. When they go abroad and receive a structured education, they can return as successful individuals and contribute meaningfully to their country.”

Her view reflects a broader aspiration shared by many African students in Türkiye: to use educational opportunities to bring about a lasting impact that transcends personal achievement and spurs national progress.

Vocational training initiatives, another vital tool for fostering economic resilience and youth empowerment across the continent, play an equally significant role towards that objective.

Since 2012, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) has implemented over 200 development projects in Tunisia, many of which focus on vocational education.

Among them is the Jebeniana Vocational Training Center in Sfax, which received diagnostic equipment and hands-on training models for diesel engine repair, an upgrade aimed at making the institution's curriculum job-friendly.

Gaps for growth

While Türkiye has become an increasingly popular destination for African students, access to education does not always translate into full social inclusion.

In a focus group interview at a public university, the socioeconomic conditions of the home countries of some students occasionally led to stereotyping.

Questions such as “Is there an airport in Burundi?” or ‘‘Do you have a medicine department or a public relations department?’’ lay bare the need for greater intercultural awareness across campuses.

For many African students, the challenges extend beyond isolated comments — they point to a lack of connection, representation, and community.

“I don’t really see all African students coming together under one unified platform,” says Vahit. “We need a structure that allows us to support each other across language, religion, and nationality.”

Moriki encountered a similar absence of support and responded by acting on it.

“One of the challenges I initially faced was the lack of a support network for African students at my university,” he says.

“In response, I took the initiative to create the Okan African Union, a group where students can raise concerns, share ideas, and support one another.”

Such student-led efforts are commendable, but they also highlight the need for more institutionalised attempts to organise inclusive orientation programmes and arrange for culturally competent mentorship for African students.

St. John’s University’s mandatory Cultural Mentorship Session offers a strong model for intercultural support. The programme prepares exchange students to navigate cultural differences through guided group sessions dwelling on identity, communication styles, and managing culture shock.

Alumni ties that endure

Since 2002, Türkiye has significantly deepened its engagement across Africa and expanded its diplomatic presence from 12 to 44 embassies across the continent.

As embassies represent state-level outreach, alumni of Turkish universities are becoming the continent’s most effective envoys, bridging cultures, industries, and institutions.

Several African graduates of Turkish universities have risen to senior government and diplomatic positions in their respective countries, which underscores the long-term influence of Türkiye’s education outreach.

A notable example is Dr. Hussein Mwinyi , President of Zanzibar and Chairperson of the Revolutionary Council, who earned his medical degree from Marmara University in Istanbul.

To support ongoing collaboration with successful graduates, Türkiye has established alumni networks abroad. The Türkiye Alumni Platform , active in over 50 countries, serves as a bridge between Türkiye and its international graduates, facilitating networking, offering employment opportunities, and encouraging bilateral relations.

The students and alumni are emerging as key role players of change across continents, institutions, and communities.

The impact of educational partnerships is increasingly reflected in the aspirations of young Africans studying abroad. For many, higher education is not only a path to academic achievement but also a means of empowerment, leadership, and lasting contribution to their communities.

In this context, Africa Day serves as both a celebration and a call to action, highlighting the shared responsibility of youth in shaping the continent’s future.

As Vahit says: “Africa Day reminds me that no matter where we are, we carry a responsibility to our continent. It’s a day that pushes us to think about how we can contribute, especially through education and knowledge. For me, it means standing with other Africans who dream of peace, stability, and progress.”

