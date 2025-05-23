Russia and Ukraine have begun a major prisoner exchange, trading hundreds of soldiers and civilians in what is being described as the largest swap of the war so far.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Friday that 390 Ukrainians — both soldiers and civilians — had returned home, with more releases anticipated over the weekend. Russia’s Defence Ministry said it received an equal number from Ukraine.

"It's very important to bring everyone home," Zelenskyy said on Telegram, thanking those involved and vowing to continue diplomatic efforts for further exchanges.

The exchange follows the peace talks in Istanbul, which marked the first direct meeting between Kiev and Moscow since early 2022 and both parties agreed to the 1,000-person swap.

'Maybe my dad will come tomorrow'

The freed Ukrainians arrived at a medical facility in the Chernihiv region, where they were met by cheering relatives.

Some men were overcome with emotion, while others appeared dazed after years in captivity. Wrapped in Ukrainian flags, they embraced family members and began the reintegration process.

The swap took place at the Belarusian border, and released Russians were reportedly taken to Belarus for medical treatment. Although the exchange was significant, it did not signal a halt in fighting.

Intense battles persist along the 1,000-kilometre front line.

"Vanya!" cried Nataliia Mosych, among the gathered relatives, "My husband!"

She hadn't seen her husband, Ivan, for almost two years, she said, beaming with joy.

"It is an unbelievable feeling. I am still in shock," Mosych said after he came outside to great his family following registration procedures inside the facility.

"I am really glad and we were not forgotten, and we still mean something for Ukraine."

Many relatives wept when it became clear their loved ones were not among those returning, and they hoped those who were released could at least offer some information about their husbands, brothers and sons.

"Maybe my dad will come tomorrow," one small boy cried.