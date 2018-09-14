WORLD
2 MIN READ
Brazil's Bolsonaro sees spike in presidential opinion polls after stabbing
Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right candidate in Brazil's presidential election, was stabbed during a rally last week in the city of Juiz de Fora. He is currently recovering from the attack and has seen a spike in his polling numbers since the assault.
Brazil's Bolsonaro sees spike in presidential opinion polls after stabbing
An inflatable doll depicting Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro in front of the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, where he is recovering from the apparent assassination attempt. September 7, 2018. / Reuters
September 14, 2018

Far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro has seen a spike in his lead in opinion polls during the run-up to the first round of Brazil's presidential election on October 7.

The spike comes after he was stabbed during a campaign rally last week. Bolsonaro nearly died in the apparent attempted assassination. He's currently recovering from emergency surgery and is expected to return to the presidential race.

Known for his racist and homophobic remarks, Bolsonaro's stabbing elicited public sympathy.

Bolsonaro leads in opinion polls ahead of the first-round vote. But he is not expected to win an outright majority, and surveys show he would likely lose in the October 28 runoff.

Earlier this week, the country's most popular politician, jailed former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the Workers Party (PT), gave up hope of running after the top electoral court barred him because of his corruption conviction.

 His running mate Fernando Haddad is now heading the PT ticket.

TRT World'  Michael Fox reports from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us