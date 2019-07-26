TÜRKİYE
PKK terrorist behind murder of Turkish diplomat killed in Iraq
Erdogan Unal was killed on July 24 in a Turkish operation in northern Iraq's Mount Qandil, reports AA citing security sources.
PKK terrorist behind murder of Turkish diplomat killed in Iraq
Erdogan Unal, codenamed Dogan Nurhak, joined PKK in 1990 and was caught and imprisoned between 1994 and 1998. / AA
July 26, 2019

The Turkish Armed Forces and National Intelligence Organisation (also known as MIT) have killed the PKK terrorist behind the killing of a Turkish diplomat in northern Iraq last week, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday. 

Citing security sources, it said the July 24 operation against Erdogan Unal, codenamed Dogan Nurhak, was carried out on Mount Qandil in northern Iraq.

Unal was found to be one of the five members of the terror group's so-called intelligence council, which is directly linked to its so-called executive council.

He joined the organisation in 1990 and was caught and imprisoned between 1994 and 1998.

Erbil restaurant attack 

Last week, Osman Kose, who was serving at Turkey's Consulate in Erbil city, was killed in an armed attack at a restaurant. 

Apart from the diplomat, two Iraqi nationals sitting at the next table were also killed.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK ⁠— listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU ⁠— has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

SOURCE:AA
