WORLD
2 min read
Taiwan nabs three for suspected theft of chip trade secrets
TSMC discovers unusual access to confidential files, raising possibility that three of its employees illegally obtained core technology, reports say.
Taiwan nabs three for suspected theft of chip trade secrets
TSMC announced earlier in March that it would “expand its investment in the United States to $165 billion to power the future of AI”. / Reuters
13 hours ago

Taiwan has arrested three employees of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for allegedly stealing trade secrets related to the company’s advanced 2-nanometre chip technology.

TSMC discovered unusual access to confidential files, raising the possibility that three of its employees illegally obtained core technology, Focus Taiwan reported on Tuesday, citing local prosecutors.

The firm reported the case to prosecutors, who conducted searches and arrests from July 25 to 28.

Taiwan’s National Security Act makes it illegal to disclose trade secrets involving national core technologies to foreign or hostile entities without authorisation.

RelatedTRT Global - Taiwan chip giant cracks down on potential trade secret breach, initiates legal action

The incident marked the first instance of unauthorised access to such technology, and prosecutors are looking into the motives and potential future leaks.

Recommended

The development came as US President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that TSMC could invest $300 billion in Arizona, nearly doubling the total investment the company had previously announced in America.

“Taiwan is coming over and spending 300 billion dollars in Arizona building the biggest plant in the world for chips and semiconductors,” Trump said in an interview on CNBC.

The company, however, has not confirmed this claim, and its shares fell on Wednesday.

TSMC announced earlier in March that it would “expand its investment in the United States to $165 billion to power the future of AI”, despite ongoing tariff talks between Taipei and Washington DC.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Pro-Trump nationalist becomes Poland's new president
China backs Brazil against 'arbitrary' US tariffs: Foreign Minister Wang
Taiwan nabs three for suspected theft of chip trade secrets
US arrest two Chinese nationals over AI chip exports, days after Beijing detains two Americans
Militant attacks in northwestern Pakistan claim lives of 8, including security personnel
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
Israeli war leaves Gaza in terrible thirst as water turns toxic, pipelines fail
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Türkiye determined to maintain lasting disinflation process: Simsek
From Gaza to Boston: Injured Palestinian girls arrive in US for urgent medical treatment
WhatsApp bans over 6.8M scam-linked accounts: Meta
South Korea’s former first lady apologises as criminal probe casts shadow over Yoon presidency
How Türkiye-Nigeria security ties help tackle terror and redefine engagement
By Charles Mgbolu, Abdulbaki Jari
Aselsan signs a record $1.3B in export contracts in the first half of the year
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us