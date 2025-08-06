Taiwan has arrested three employees of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for allegedly stealing trade secrets related to the company’s advanced 2-nanometre chip technology.

TSMC discovered unusual access to confidential files, raising the possibility that three of its employees illegally obtained core technology, Focus Taiwan reported on Tuesday, citing local prosecutors.

The firm reported the case to prosecutors, who conducted searches and arrests from July 25 to 28.

Taiwan’s National Security Act makes it illegal to disclose trade secrets involving national core technologies to foreign or hostile entities without authorisation.

The incident marked the first instance of unauthorised access to such technology, and prosecutors are looking into the motives and potential future leaks.