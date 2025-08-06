China urged its citizens to stay away from war in Ukraine, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that foreign “mercenaries” had joined the war.

“On the Ukraine crisis, China’s position is consistent and clear. We have been committed to promoting talks for peace and the end of fighting,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said in a statement.

Guo said China has “issued multiple security alerts to ask Chinese nationals to stay away from areas of armed conflict, avoid any form of involvement in armed conflict, and in particular avoid participation in any party’s military operations.”

Zelenskyy on Monday claimed that his forces in northeastern Ukraine were fighting foreign "mercenaries” from various countries, including Pakistan and China.