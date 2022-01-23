WORLD
Taiwan reports largest Chinese air force raid since October
Taiwan has said it warned away 39 Chinese aircrafts which flew in an area to the northeast of the Pratas, while there was no initial comment from China.
Taiwan sent combat aircrafts to warn away the Chinese aircrafts, while missile systems were deployed to monitor them, the ministry said. / Reuters
January 23, 2022

Taiwan has reported the largest incursion since October by China's air force in its air defence zone, with the island's defence ministry saying Taiwanese fighters scrambled to warn away 39 aircrafts in the latest uptick in tensions.

The latest Chinese mission included 34 fighters plus four electronic warfare aircrafts and a single bomber, the Taiwan ministry said on Sunday.

The aircrafts flew in an area to the northeast of the Pratas, according to a map the ministry provided.

Taiwan sent combat aircrafts to warn away the Chinese aircrafts, while missile systems were deployed to monitor them, the ministry said.

There was no immediate comment from China, which has in the past said such moves were drills aimed at protecting the country's sovereignty.

Taiwan has reported almost daily Chinese air force forays into the same air space since then, but Sunday's plane numbers were the largest on a single day since the October incursions.

READ MORE:Taiwan troops simulate urban warfare fearing China invasion

Disputed territory

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained for more than a year of repeated missions by China's air force near the democratically governed island.

The missions often take place in the southwestern part of its air defence identification zone, or ADIZ, close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

Taiwan calls China's repeated nearby military activities "grey zone" warfare, designed to both wear out Taiwan's forces by making them repeatedly scramble, and also to test Taiwan's responses.

China has stepped up pressure on Taiwan to accept its sovereignty claims. 

Taiwan's government says it wants peace but will defend itself if attacked.

SOURCE:Reuters
