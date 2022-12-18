TÜRKİYE
Türkiye 'neutralises' three PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria
Separately, three PKK/YPG terrorists nabbed while trying to enter Türkiye from Syria, says National Defence Ministry.
Turkish forces are present in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor along its border. / AA
December 18, 2022

Türkiye's security forces "neutralised" three PKK terrorists in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, the country's defence ministry has said.

"We continue to bury terrorists who attempt attacks from the trenches! Our Turkish Armed Forces neutralised 3 PKK/YPG terrorists they found in northern Syria," the ministry said on Sunday.

"Our struggle w ill continue with determination," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkish forces are present in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor along its border and ensure the safety of Syrian locals who want to live peacefully or resettle after taking shelter in Türkiye during the decade-long civil war.

Türkiye hosts some 3.5 million Syrians, more than any other country in the world, while it works to make border areas of Syria safe for voluntary returns.

Separately, the ministry said that three PKK/YPG terror group members were captured while trying to enter Türkiye from northern Syria.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

The YPG is the terrorist wing of PKK in Syria.

SOURCE:AA
