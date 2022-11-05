TÜRKİYE
EU thanks Türkiye for upholding Black Sea Grain Initiative
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has thanked Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu for Türkiye's role in convincing Russia to remain in the grain deal.
The Turkish foreign minister and Borrell also discussed regional developments including Ukraine and the Eastern Mediterranean. / AA Archive
November 5, 2022

The EU has thanked Türkiye for its role in upholding the Black Sea grain initiative, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

Borrell and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met on Saturday as part of the Sir Bani Yas Forum held in the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) capital Abu Dhabi.

“Meeting Mevlut Cavusoglu in #UAE, I thanked him for Türkiye's role in upholding the Black Sea Grain Initiative, to prevent food from being weaponised and to tackle the global food crises,” Borrell said on Twitter.

Ankara was at the forefront of mediation efforts this week, following Moscow’s withdrawal from the grain deal signed by Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul in July.

Russia pulled out of the agreement on October 29, accusing Ukraine of attacking its naval fleet stationed in the Black Sea.

Türkiye and the UN, however, managed to convince Moscow to reassess the decision, marking the end of a tense standoff that threatened to exacerbate the global food crisis.

Other developments

The Turkish foreign minister and Borrell discussed regional developments including Ukraine and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Cavusoglu also met with his Ethiopian counterpart Demeke Mekonnen and they underlined their satisfaction with the cease-fire agreement in Ethiopia.

“Welcome the cessation of hostilities. Full support to all peace initiatives,” Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Cavusoglu and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi also discussed bilateral relations and the situation of Palestinians.

