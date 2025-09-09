Ten people were killed and 61 others injured when a freight train slammed into a double-decker passenger bus in central Mexico on Monday, authorities said.

The accident occurred in the town of Atlacomulco in the State of Mexico in a well-known industrial area when the bus driver attempted to beat the train at a crossing, leading to the devastating impact.

The crash is one of the most severe to occur as the nation develops its rail system.

“Unfortunately, this event has resulted in multiple human losses, which deeply saddens our community,” said a statement from the city hall.

The state attorney general’s office launched an investigation into the accident, reporting that seven women and three men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Footage from the site revealed that the double-decker, stuck in heavy traffic, attempted to cross the train tracks to avoid the congestion.

The bus, carrying 50 passengers, was en route to Mexico City when the crash occurred. The vehicle was torn in half and dragged several feet. Locals rushed to assist uninjured survivors in escaping the wreckage.