Nepal has lifted a social media ban following protests that resulted in the deaths of 19 people, a government minister said.

The government had rolled back the social media ban imposed last week, Cabinet spokesperson and Communications and Information Technology Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung said on Tuesday.

The decision came after 19 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in the "Gen Z" protests on Monday against widespread corruption. The protests were triggered by the ban.

"We have withdrawn the shutdown of the social media. They are working now," Gurung told Reuters.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli said he was saddened by the incidents of violence due to the "infiltration from different selfish centres."

The government would pay relief for the families of the dead and provide free treatment for the injured persons, he added.

"An investigation panel will be set up to find out the causes, assess losses and suggest measures within 15 days to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in future," Oli said in a late-night statement on Monday.