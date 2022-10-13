Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan building a natural gas hub in Türkiye.

Speaking on the sidelines of a regional gathering in Kazakhstan on Thursday, Putin said building a hub in Türkiye would allow, among other things, regulating prices, selling gas at market prices, "not sky-high," and ruling out "politicisation" of the issue.

Meeting with Erdogan during the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in Astana, he praised Türkiye as "the most reliable partner" for gas deliveries to Europe.

Putin also said the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Mersin, southern Türkiye is going according to the schedule, and it might be able to start operations next year, the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

Gas deliveries via TurkStream

Russia continues gas deliveries via the TurkStream gas pipeline despite attempts to damage it, Putin added.

On the Istanbul grain deal brokered this summer by Türkiye – designed to avoid an international food crisis – he lamented that "as before, a small share of grain under the grain deal goes to the poorest countries."

The countries receiving Ukrainian grain under the Istanbul deal should be grateful to Erdogan, Putin said.

Stopping bloodshed

Türkiye's aim is to stop bloodshed in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict as soon as possible despite hurdles, Erdogan said at the summit earlier.

"Our goal is to continue the momentum gained despite the difficulties in the field and to stop the bloodshed as soon as possible," he added.

Erdogan said that Türkiye's intensive efforts with the UN and the two parties to the conflict to curb the negative effects of the war have gained the appreciation of the entire world.

"We are determined to strengthen and continue the grain exports under the Istanbul agreement and the transfer of Russian grain and fertilizer to less developed countries via Türkiye," he said.

"We may work on determining the name of countries. It is important that we focus on the poor countries rather than developed countries," he added.

He said he hopes to meet Putin again on the sidelines of a summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.

