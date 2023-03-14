Russia's deputy UN ambassador has said Moscow has released its correspondence with Denmark, Germany, and Sweden over the explosion at the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

"As part of the efforts to promote a draft UN Security Council resolution on the creation of an international commission under the auspices of the UN to investigate the sabotage on the Nord Streams, we have distributed as an official document of the UN Security Council and the UNGA a copy of our correspondence with Denmark, Sweden and Germany on their respective national investigations," Dmitry Polyansky wrote on Tuesday on Telegram.

Polyansky added that the published documents show that statements by Denmark, Germany and Sweden's authorities, claiming that they informed Russia about the course of their investigation of the incident, "are untrue".

The pipelines, which carried Russian natural gas to northern Germany via the Baltic Sea, were ruptured in a series of blasts on September 26, causing leaks in what officials from countries in the region called "likely sabotage".

Last month, Russia clashed with the United States and other Western nations over the Kremlin’s call for a UN investigation of last September’s sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Western Europe.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council that Moscow has “no trust” in the separate investigations being carried out by Denmark, Sweden and Germany, but it does “fully trust” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to establish an independent international investigation of the explosions.

The United States, United Kingdom, France and others said authorities from the three countries are still investigating the pipeline attacks and the real reason Russia raised Nord Stream 1 and 2 now was to divert attention from the first anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine and high-level UN activities for the next three days including adoption of a General Assembly resolution condemning Moscow’s action.

