POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Voice tool 'misused' as deepfakes flood web forum, AI company says
ElevenLabs tweeted its technology had been "overwhelmingly applied to positive use" but said "additional safeguards" were needed.
Voice tool 'misused' as deepfakes flood web forum, AI company says
AI tools are trained on vast swathes of data – pictures, audio, text or video – that allow them to essentially predict what output the user would like. / Getty Images
January 31, 2023

A British AI firm's audio tool was utilised to clone celebrity voices and have them say racist and discriminatory slurs. ElevenLabs said it was rethinking its "safeguards" against such misuse.

ElevenLabs tweeted on Monday that it had been a "crazy weekend" and admitted to finding "an increasing number of voice cloning misuse cases" just days after it released a demo version of the tool.

The firm did not give details of the cases but the internet forum 4chan was flooded with deepfakes of celebrity voices using racist, sexist and discriminatory slurs.

READ MORE:Researchers warn AI could one day 'kill everyone'

Many of the posts mentioned ElevenLabs, with some users claiming to have been banned by the firm and others providing links to the demo version of the tool.

Celebrities who came in for treatment on the forum, which is notorious for its offensive humour, included the stars of the Harry Potter films, and film directors Quentin Tarantino and George Lucas.

ElevenLabs has touted its voice cloning technology as having "the potential to revolutionise the way content is produced, delivered and interacted with across a range of industries".

In its publicity material, the firm produced a video of actor Leonardo DiCaprio being voiced by several other celebrities.

READ MORE:AI offers solutions, but needs to be more transparent – experts

The firm tweeted that its technology had been "overwhelmingly applied to positive use" but said "additional safeguards" were needed.

Among the options it was considering were manually verifying each cloning request or tightening account verifications.

AI tools are trained on vast swathes of data – pictures, audio, text or video – that allow them to essentially predict what output the user would like.

Text tool ChatGPT has taken the world by storm with its ability to generate essays to a relatively high standard with just a few prompts.

Imaging tools like Dall-E 2 and Midjourney are threatening to upend the art and design world with their ability to generate complex images in the style of famous artists.

But critics have long expressed fear that cloning technology, particularly in audio and video, could lead to a flood of deepfakes and disinformation.

And several AI companies are facing lawsuits from people who allege the firms have breached copyright by using their material as a basis for the AI models.

READ MORE:Why are the US and EU trying to regulate Artificial Intelligence?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us