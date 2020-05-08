POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Full-flower supermoon rises on world
The supermoon phenomenon occurs when a full moon is within 10 percent of its closest distance to the Earth.
Full-flower supermoon rises on world
The supermoon rises behind Tower Bridge, in London, Thursday, May 7, 2020. / AP
May 8, 2020

The last supermoon of 2020 rose in the night sky on Thursday over a world beginning to re-emerge after weeks of coronavirus-related lockdowns.

The supermoon phenomenon occurs when a full moon is within 10 percent of its closest distance to the Earth. 

May's full moon, at the height of the Northern Hemisphere spring, is also called a flower moon, hence Thursday's full-flower supermoon.

The year's two previous supermoons occurred in March and April.

Clouds over much of Europe and Asia obscured views of the moon, which appears slightly larger than usual, and the streets remained relatively quiet, with many countries still imposing coronavirus-related restrictions.

But from Hong Kong to Jerusalem to Caracas, some locals donned masks and ventured out to take photos of the celestial spectacle.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us