WORLD
2 MIN READ
Brother of Syrian boy Omran Daqneesh dies of his wounds
10-year-old Ali Daqneesh succumbed to his injuries at hospital.
Brother of Syrian boy Omran Daqneesh dies of his wounds
An image grab taken from a video uploaded by the Syrian opposition's activist group Aleppo Media Centre (AMC) on August 17, 2016 is said to show Omran, covered in dust and blood. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 20, 2016

The older brother of Omran Daqneesh, a Syrian boy who was pictured sitting in an ambulance dazed and covered in blood after an air strike in his hometown of Aleppo, died Saturday from wounds sustained in the attack on the family's apartment, a monitoring group said.

Confirming death of 10-year-old Ali Daqneesh, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, "He succumbed to his injuries. He was badly wounded in the same bombardment as Omran on August 17 in Aleppo."

The haunting images of four-year-old Omran, sitting in an ambulance after the attack, his face, arms and legs caked in blood and dust, have reverberated around the world, becoming a symbol for the suffering of children in Syria's brutal five-year conflict.

Omran, in video footage from the incident, is seen quietly staring into space before raising his arms to touch his bloodied forehead, then looking at his hand and wiping it on the orange seat.

Omran, his siblings and parents were all plucked from the rubble wounded, but alive, following Wednesday's bombing on the Qaterji neighbourhood in east Aleppo.

The Aleppo Media Centre confirmed Ali's death in a video on Saturday.

The images of Omran have sparked a global outcry, much like the photo last September of three-year-old Syrian boy Aylan Kurdi, whose body washed ashore on a Turkish beach as his family tried to reach Europe.

More than 290,000 people have been killed since Syria's conflict broke out, including nearly 15,000 children.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us