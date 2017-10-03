The United States is in shock after its worst mass shooting in modern history. At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 were injured in the Las Vegas massacre on Sunday night.

The gunman, retired accountant Stephen Paddock, was positioned in a suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. From two windows, he shot at the 22,000 people attending an outdoor concert below.

There was little the crowd could do to escape. Many witnesses say they didn't even know what direction the bullets were coming from.

TRT World'sJon Brain reports.