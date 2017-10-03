WORLD
1 MIN READ
Police searching for a motive behind Las Vegas massacre
The Sunday night shooting spree killed at least 59 people before the gunman turned a weapon on himself. More than 500 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.
Police searching for a motive behind Las Vegas massacre
Police continue to keep a section of Las Vegas Boulevard closed as they work the crime scene following a mass shooing at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, October 2, 2017. Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 3, 2017

The United States is in shock after its worst mass shooting in modern history. At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 were injured in the Las Vegas massacre on Sunday night.

The gunman, retired accountant Stephen Paddock, was positioned in a suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. From two windows, he shot at the 22,000 people attending an outdoor concert below.

There was little the crowd could do to escape. Many witnesses say they didn't even know what direction the bullets were coming from.

TRT World'sJon Brain reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us