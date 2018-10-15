WORLD
Man takes woman hostage in Cologne's main train station
Cologne police said they caught a man who had taken a woman hostage in a pharmacy inside the city's central railway station.
An officer of the German special Police walks near the main train station in Cologne, Germany on October 15, 2018, after the train station was closed during the hostage situation. / Reuters
October 15, 2018

German police have caught a suspected hostage-taker at Cologne's main train station and freed the hostage, police said on Twitter.

"The suspect is under control," Cologne police said on Monday. "A female hostage has sustained light injuries and is being tended to."

The unknown man, believed to be armed, had taken a woman hostage in a pharmacy inside the station. 

Police officer Christoph Schulte said that the incident appeared to have started on Monday at 12:45 pm local time. He said parts of the station, one of the biggest in the country, were closed off as well as Breslauer Platz square behind the station.

German railroad operator Deutsche Bahn tweeted that some of the station's tracks were shut down temporarily and trains were being cancelled or delayed.

Police on Twitter told people to avoid the train station. 

Local media reported that people were told via a loudspeaker to leave the station. Ambulances and heavily armed police were lined up behind the train station, the daily Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger reported.

