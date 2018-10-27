CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'Megyn Kelly Today' show gets axed by NBC after racist rant
Earlier this week, Kelly sparked widespread criticism by defending the use of blackface as part of Halloween costumes during remarks on the show.
'Megyn Kelly Today' show gets axed by NBC after racist rant
Megyn Kelly poses on the set of the show NBS cancelled. "Megyn Kelly Today" got the axe after Kelly's racist rant and a string of other issues. / AP
October 27, 2018

Television anchor Megyn Kelly’s NBC morning show “Megyn Kelly Today” will not return to the air, NBC News said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Earlier this week, Kelly sparked widespread criticism by defending the use of blackface as part of Halloween costumes during remarks on the show.

Kelly apologised for the comments on the air, but the network began airing taped episodes of her normally live show on Thursday.

Kelly, 47, remains an employee of NBC News and “discussions about next steps are continuing,” her attorney, Bryan Freedman, said in a statement on Friday. According to a “Today” show report on Friday, NBC executives and Kelly’s representatives were in negotiations about her departure and her remaining three-year $69 million contract.

NBC hired Kelly in January 2017 after she rose to fame on 21st Century Fox’s cable channel Fox News. At the time, her contract at Fox was up for renewal and she said she was searching for new opportunities.

Next week, other Today show co-anchors will host during the 9 am hour that had belonged to Kelly, NBC News said.

Kelly made her controversial remarks on her show on Tuesday. “What is racist? Because you get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface for Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween,” she said. “When I was a kid, that was OK as long as you were dressing up like a character.”

Kelly apologised on air the next day, saying, “I was wrong, and I am sorry.”

NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack condemned the remarks in a staff meeting, according to a report on the network’s “Today” morning show on Friday.

Last September, Kelly caused a furor when she interviewed actress Jane Fonda and quizzed her about plastic surgery. She was criticised for interviewing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who has said the 2012 Connecticut school shooting a hoax.

Despite her high-profile hiring, Kelly has failed to boost audiences. According to Nielsen ratings data, “Megyn Kelly Today” drew an average audience of 2.3 million in the 12 months to September 2018, compared to 2.8 million for “Today’s Take” that was hosted by Al Roker and Tamron Hall and replaced by Kelly’s show.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us