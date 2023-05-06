BIZTECH
Google to personalise search engine with AI chat, video clips: report
The multinational tech giant Google aims to update its search engine with generative artificial intelligence for its users worldwide with a project that is code-named "Magi".
The move comes as artificial intelligence (AI) applications such as ChatGPT are rapidly gaining in popularity, highlighting a technology that could upend the way businesses and society operate. / Photo: AP Archive
May 6, 2023

Google is planning to make its search engine more "visual, snackable, personal, and human," with a focus on serving young people globally, the Wall Street Journal has reported, citing documents.

The tech giant will nudge its service further away from "10 blue links," which is a traditional format of presenting search results and plans to incorporate more human voices as part of the shift, the report said on Saturday.

The move comes as artificial intelligence (AI) applications such as ChatGPT are rapidly gaining in popularity, highlighting a technology that could upend the way businesses and society operate.

At its annual I/O developer conference in the coming week, Google is expected to debut new features that allow users to carry out conversations with an AI programme, a project code-named "Magi," WSJ added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Generative AI has become a buzzword this year, with applications capturing the public's fancy and sparking a rush among companies to launch similar products they believe will change the nature of work.

Google, part of Alphabet Inc., did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

