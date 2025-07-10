WORLD
The Southeast Asian Nuclear Weapons Free Zone has been in force since 1997, limiting the use of nuclear power by members to peaceful purposes, such as power generation.
"China made a commitment to ensure that they will sign the treaty without reservation," Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan told reporters. / Reuters
July 10, 2025

China will sign up to a Southeast Asian treaty banning nuclear weapons in the region as soon as all documentation is ready, Malaysia's foreign minister said on July 10.

ASEAN's objective is for the world's nuclear powers, including China, the United States, Britain, Russia and France, to sign the treaty and commit to non-use or movement of nuclear weapons in the region, including countries' exclusive economic zones and continental shelves.

"China made a commitment to ensure that they will sign the treaty without reservation," Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and partner countries.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his remarks.

It last week said Beijing firmly supported the treaty and was willing to take the lead in signing it.

On July 3, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Beijing firmly supported establishing a Southeast Asia nuclear weapon free zone and has made clear its willingness to take the lead in signing the treaty.

"We stand ready to stay in communication with ASEAN countries on this matter," Mao Ning told a regular press conference.

Alongside China, Russia has also agreed to sign the treaty, while the United States continues to review it, Malaysia’s state media reported on July 2.

