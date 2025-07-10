Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack on Kiev overnight, killing two people, injuring at least 16, and sparking fires across five districts of the capital, officials said.

According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, debris from intercepted drones and missiles hit multiple residential areas, damaging buildings and setting off large fires.

In Shevchenkivskyi district, debris from downed targets damaged the upper floors of residential buildings and caused fires.

In Darnitskyi, garages and a gas station caught fire. In Solomenskyi, the roof of a non-residential building caught fire. In Podolskyi district, a clinic was almost completely destroyed. In Goloseevskyi, drone fragments hit a truck.

US pledges more arms

According to Klitschko, two people were killed in the attack. Another 16 were injured, ten of whom were hospitalised.

Thick smoke engulfed the city, and authorities urged residents to close their windows after returning from shelters.

The attack also affected the Kiev region. According to the regional military administration, houses and outbuildings were damaged, fires were recorded in four districts. A man was wounded in the Obukhov district and hospitalised.

The day before, Ukraine reported that Russia had launched 728 drones, the highest number since the start of the war. Before that, the largest raid was on July 4 — 539 drones and 11 missiles. Earlier, on June 29, it was reported that 537 air targets were launched.

According to New York Times sources, Russian President Vladimir Putin expects that Ukrainian defence may not be able to withstand the pressure.

Earlier, the US suspended arms supplies to Ukraine due to the Pentagon's inventory review. After the massive strikes, Trump ordered the aid to be resumed and announced the possible transfer of another Patriot air defence system to Ukraine.

"They are being hit hard, very hard. So we will look into this issue," he said.