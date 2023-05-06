Two Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry and the Israeli military said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Saturday both men were 22 years old and died of bullet wounds to their chest, neck and abdomen.

The military said it conducted a raid to apprehend individuals suspected of carrying out a shooting attack against Israelis earlier this week.

"The two gunmen were shot and killed after attempting to flee the scene," a statement from the Israeli military said.

Related Israel bombs Gaza after Khader Adnan's death

Last week, Israeli warplanes carried out air strikes targeting areas in besieged Gaza provoking rocket attacks from Gaza.

Both sides agreed to a ceasefire after hours of fighting.

Israeli strikes came after rocket barrages were launched following the death of a Palestinian hunger striker in Israeli custody.

Khader Adnan, who was affiliated with Palestine's Islamic Jihad resistance group, died in an Israeli prison after an 87-day hunger strike.

Tensions have risen in the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli forces raids into Palestinian towns.

In February, scores of Israeli settlers went on a rampage in Huwara. In retaliation for the killing of two Israelis, more than 350 Palestinians were injured, and dozens of homes and vehicles were set on fire.

Israeli fire has killed more than 100 Palestinians since the beginning of this year, according to Palestinian figures.

Sixteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.