BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
G7 adopts 'common set of tools' to counter China's economic power
The common strategy will emphasise the need to protect Western powers while avoiding outright confrontation with China, a top US official says.
G7 adopts 'common set of tools' to counter China's economic power
G7 includes Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Italy, as well as the European Union.   / Photo: Reuters
May 20, 2023

The G7 will agree on a "common set of tools" to combat economic "coercion" and limit the risk that high-tech exports to China undermine national security, a top US official said.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Saturday at the G7 summit in Hiroshima that the measures will focus on more resilient supply chains for G7 countries, which currently rely heavily on China in some sectors.

The agreement will also include "steps to protect sensitive technology, like export controls and outbound investment measures", he added.

Sullivan said that past differences between the United States and the European Union countries on how to deal with China have largely faded.

The common strategy will emphasise the need to protect Western powers while avoiding outright confrontation with China, he said.

RelatedUkraine's Zelenskyy to attend G7 summit in Hiroshima

'Intensive' diplomacy

"G7 leaders will also come out today with a statement on our shared approach, our aligned approach when it comes to the People's Republic of China," he said.

"You will find the China language to be totally straightforward. It is not hostile or gratuitous. It is just direct and candid and there are key elements right from the top of that language that speaks to the desire for stable relations with China and the desire to work together on issues of mutual interest," Sullivan said.

"It also spells out our concerns, but those concerns are well known to China. So there should be nothing about it from the point of view of a surprise."

Sullivan said "intensive" diplomacy since US President Joe Biden took office in January 2021 has resulted in G7 "alignment" on the issue.

"The last two and a half years I think that has resulted in a convergence that we did not see several years ago on the key issues. But it is not a cartoonish or one-dimensional policy. It is a multi-dimensional, complex policy for a complex relationship with a really important country," he said.

RelatedChina unveils Central Asia development plan as Xi hosts regional allies
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us