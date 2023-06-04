In various Turkish diplomatic missions worldwide, traditional Turkish cuisine was showcased, highlighting the rich flavours and diversity of Turkish breakfast on World Breakfast Day.

As part of the annual World Breakfast Day, designated by UNESCO to be celebrated on the first Sunday of June, Türkiye orchestrated a series of events aimed at promoting the cherished Turkish breakfast tradition to a worldwide audience.

The gathering, held by Turkish diplomatic missions in Beijing, Moscow, Brussels, Kuala Lumpur, Lisbon, Berlin, Vienna, and Baku, featured traditional Turkish cuisine.

Guests were treated to an array of Turkish delicacies, including su boregi (cheese-filled pastry), sucuklu yumurta (eggs and Turkish sausage), menemen (scrambled eggs with cheese and vegetables), simit (sesame bread rings), and pogaca (cheese and vegetable-stuffed buns), all complemented by traditional Turkish tea.

The event not only showcased the flavours and variety of Turkish cuisine but also emphasised the role of breakfast in bringing people together.

Furthermore, a special event by Türkiye's Yunus Emre Institute, which promotes the Turkish language and culture abroad, was held in the city of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.

The breakfast was attended by Turkish Consul General in Jerusalem Ahmet Riza Demirer, and Nablus Governor Ibrahim Ramadan, as well as official and civilian from Palestine.