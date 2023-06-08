TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish intelligence 'neutralises' senior leader of PKK/KCK Fehmi Ogmen
Ogmen had been on the country's wanted list and was neutralised alongside two other terrorists in an operation by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) in northern Iraq.
Turkish intelligence 'neutralises' senior leader of PKK/KCK Fehmi Ogmen
"The exact location of Ogmen (R) and the two other PKK/KCK terrorists was determined by MIT field agents and intelligence networks". / Photo: AA
June 8, 2023

One of the PKK/KCK terror group's senior leaders, Sinan Dijvar (code named Fehmi Ogmen), has been neutralised in an operation by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) in northern Iraq.

In addition, Mazlum Kocer, who was in charge of the S.Resit Battalion, (code named Mehmet Salih Cakal) and their driver Ararat Tolhildan (code named Ahmed Muhammed Ali) were neutralised in the same operation, a Defence Ministry statement said on Thursday.

In a statement, security sources told TRT World that Ogmen joined the organisation in 1993 and has been involved in carrying out attacks in Türkiye and abroad. By organising many terror activities in Türkiye, he was determined to be one of the senior leaders of the terror organisation.

MIT was able to locate a secret area used by the PKK terrorists in northern Iraq by tracking high-level names with the local intelligence network it has established and through work carried out by its field agents, the statement said.

It sent field resources to the region at regular intervals to secure details about the area and frequently changed its team members in the region in order not to attract attention.

Other than the known intelligence techniques, MIT also used separate "intelligence networks" to follow the activities of Ogmen and his team step by step, the statement added.

Ogmen's location had been determined by agents for a while but was being monitored "moment by moment" for the right time to carry out the operation, the statement said.

"With the MIT pressing the button at the most appropriate time in order to deal a heavy blow to the organisation's command level, the operation was successfully completed," the statement said.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the terrorist group’s Syrian branch.

RelatedTurkish forces 'neutralise' 21 PKK terrorists in north Iraq, Syria: Akar
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us