WORLD
2 min read
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
'We must stand firm for truth and justice,' says Antonio Guterres on 30th anniversary of 1995 genocide.
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Bosniaks carry the remains of 7 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide during a funeral in Potocari, Bosnia, July 11, 2025. / AP
July 11, 2025

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres marked the 30th anniversary of the 1995 genocide in Srebrenica, calling for global vigilance and action in the face of rising "hate speech, denial, and division."

"Today marks the 30th anniversary of the genocide in Srebrenica - the worst atrocity on European soil since the Second World War," Guterres said in a statement on Friday.

"In July 1995, more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were systematically murdered. Thousands of women, children, and older persons were forcibly displaced, their lives forever shattered. The intention was the elimination of Bosnian Muslims in Srebrenica."

Guterres said the day serves as more than remembrance, and noted: "This day is not only a moment of reflection. It is a call to vigilance and action."

"At a time when hate speech, denial and division are gaining ground, we must stand firm for truth and justice," he said, stressing the need to "detect early warning signs and respond before violence takes hold."

He also added: "We must respect international law, defend human rights, uphold the dignity of every individual, and invest in reconciliation and peace."

RelatedTRT Global - In pictures: Srebrenica’s war mothers still grieve

In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces attacked the UN-declared safe area of Srebrenica, killing more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys despite the presence of Dutch peacekeepers.

The forces led by Gen. Ratko Mladic, who was later sentenced to life for war crimes and genocide, overran the area on July 11, executing around 2,000 men and boys that day and thousands more in the following days as they fled into nearby forests.

The bodies of victims have been found in 570 mass graves across Bosnia and Herzegovina.

RelatedTRT Global - 'Butcher of Bosnia' seeks early release for health reasons
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us