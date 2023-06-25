WORLD
4 MIN READ
Polling stations open for Greece second round general election
Front-runner Kyriakos Mitsotakis secured a strong win in the last month's election, but asked voters back to the ballot boxes after falling short of forming a single-party government.
Polling stations open for Greece second round general election
This poll is being held under a different system, meaning Mitsotakis stands to gain a larger share of seats in parliament if he repeats - or betters - his May performance. / Photo: AFP
June 25, 2023

Greek voters head to the polls again in an election where conservative front-runner Kyriakos Mitsotakis is seeking a second term and an absolute parliamentary majority to form a "stable government".

Polling stations opened for the second round of general elections in five weeks at 0400 GMT (7:00 am local time) on Sunday while the first exit polls are expected at 1600 GMT (7:00 pm local time) when polls close.

The 55-year-old Harvard graduate, who steered Greece from the coronavirus pandemic back to two consecutive years of strong growth, had already scored a thumping win in an election just a month a go.

But having fallen short of five seats in parliament to be able to form a single-party government, Mitsotakis chose to ask 9.8 million Greek voters back to the ballot boxes.

Mitsotakis, who hails from one of Greece's most influential political families, had trounced his next nearest rival, former leftist prime minister Alexis Tsipras, by more than 20 percentage points in the last vote.

As election rules this time round would accord up to 50 bonus seats to the winner of the vote, Mitsotakis's New Democracy party is widely projected to emerge victorious.

RelatedGreece PM's party wins election, but not outright victory: initial results

The main danger facing him would be a larger no-show rate at the polls because of the perceived foregone outcome.

Urging his supporters to turn up at the polls, he has warned of the possibility of a third election if he fails to get a majority.

"I hope we don't have to meet again in early August," he told Skai TV hours before a campaigning blackout began Saturday, adding that "this is no joke".

"All the gains we have made must be consolidated and continued," he said.

RelatedGreece's PM seeks early polls in June after failing to secure majority

'Blank cheque'

Tsipras, whose call for wage hikes has so far failed to garner momentum, has warned against giving Mitsotakis a "blank cheque" to carry out a "hidden agenda" of policies unwinding social benefit policies.

Yet Tsipras remains for many Greeks the prime minister who nearly crashed Greece out of the euro, and the leader who made a dramatic U-turn from a vow of abolishing austerity to signing the country on to more painful bailout terms.

Having already lost four electoral contests to Mitsotakis, a fifth defeat on Sunday could end up costing Tsipras his top job at his Syriza party.

Most devastating for Tsipras is that many young people, who traditionally vote left, deserted them for the conservatives in the May 21 vote.

For Fenia Georgiakouda, 29, the left needs to "listen to the concerns of young people and try to mobilise them with new ways of action and participation" if it is to see a revival.

RelatedGreece holds rallies on final day of campaigning ahead weekend vote
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us