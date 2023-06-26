Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been sworn in for a second term as Greece's prime minister, a day after voters handed him a huge election victory for the second time in five weeks.

Mitsotakis took his oath of office on Monday in the presidential palace at a ceremony before the leader of the Greek Orthodox Church, according to the tradition of the deeply religious country.

Crediting Mitsotakis and his New Democracy party for bringing economic stability to the erstwhile EU debt laggard, voters gave the conservatives their widest winning margin in almost 50 years on Sunday.

Tsipras, acknowledging a "serious political defeat", said he was leaving his political fate to the "judgment" of Syriza members.

To the dismay of centrists, the strong swing to the right was also accompanied by the return of the far right into parliament.

"Fascists will enter parliament...this constitutes a completely toxic environment," senior Syriza leader Costas Zachariadis told Skai TV.

New cabinet

Holding 158 seats in the 300-seat parliament, Mitsotakis will officially receive the mandate to form a government on Monday from Greece's head of state, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

The prime minister-elect is then expected to unveil his cabinet in the coming days, though names were already circulating even before the last votes were counted on Sunday.

Mitsotakis's trusted troubleshooter George Gerapetritis is being tipped as foreign minister in the new government.

A professor of constitutional law, Gerapetritis was enlisted in March to deal with the train tragedy, as well as a wiretapping scandal that implicated the prime minister's office last year.

The former foreign minister, Nikos Dendias is expected to move to the defence ministry.

The new finance minister is touted to be Kostis Hatzidakis, a low-key veteran politician with past stints in the ministries of development, labour and transport.

'Visible' threat from far-right

Mitsotakis, who first became prime minister in 2019, has vowed to make economic stability a feature of his new term.

He promised not to raise taxes while creating more jobs in public healthcare after a shortage of nurses and doctors was painfully exposed during the pandemic.

He had also championed a tough anti-immigration line, drawing criticisms from the UN, the EU and other watchdogs, but appealing to the conservative base in an electoral campaign in which the recent deadly sinking of an overcrowded trawler failed to garner a mention.

Three small nationalist parties with anti-migration policies marched into parliament, garnering between them nearly 13 percent of the vote.

One of them, Spartiates (Spartans), is endorsed by the jailed former spokesman of the neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn.

Tsipras said the strongest showing of Greek hard-right parties in decades was a "visible" threat to democracy.

Voter fatigue was also evident in the second election in a month, with the turnout at under 53 percent compared to over 61 percent in May.