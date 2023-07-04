WORLD
Several people injured in Tel Aviv car ramming, 'stabbing' attack
Attack comes on the second day of Israel's deadly military raid in the occupied West Bank.
The driver in Tel Aviv was thought to have intentionally hit several pedestrians before getting out to "stab civilians with a sharp object," Israeli police said on Tuesday following the attack. (Amir Cohen/Reuters) / Others
July 4, 2023

A car ramming and "stabbing" attack in Tel Aviv left seven people wounded on Tuesday before the suspect was shot dead, on the second day of Israel's biggest military raid in years in the occupied West Bank.

The driver in Tel Aviv was thought to have intentionally hit several pedestrians before getting out to "stab civilians with a sharp object," Israeli police said on Tuesday following the attack.

The attacker, an occupied West Bank resident, was then shot dead by an armed passerby, said police chief Yaakov Shabtai.

The incident came as the army pushed on with its raid in Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank that left 10 Palestinians dead, more than 100 in custody, and thousands displaced from their homes.

The Jenin raid, launched on Monday under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government, employed hundreds of troops, army bulldozers and drone strikes.

"In the last five years, this is the worst raid," said Qasem Benighader, a nurse at a hospital morgue.

'Open war'

On Tuesday, shops were shuttered amid a general strike and Jenin's near-empty streets littered with debris and burned roadblocks.

The Israeli army said its "counterterrorism activities" had uncovered militant hideouts and an underground shaft used to store explosives.

Israeli forces had "apprehended 120 Palestinian suspects", the army said.

The Israeli army said it does not intend to stay in the camp but was ready for prolonged fighting.

The northern occupied West Bank has seen a recent spate of attacks by illegal Jewish settlers on Palestinians.

Israeli-Palestinian violence has worsened since last year, and escalated further under the Netanyahu coalition government that includes extreme-right allies.

The Palestinian foreign ministry called the escalation "an open war against the people of Jenin".

Around 3,000 people had fled their homes in the Jenin refugee camp, said deputy governor of Jenin, Kamal Abu al Roub, adding they would be housed in schools and other shelters.

The United Nations said the military raid disrupted water and electricity to "large areas" of the refugee camp.

At least 188 Palestinians, 25 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian have been killed this year, according to an AFP news agency tally compiled from official sources from both sides.

They include, on the Palestinian side, suspected militants, civilians and children, and on the Israeli side, mostly civilians and three members of the Israeli Palestinian minority.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
