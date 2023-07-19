The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly has passed a resolution saying that Israel is not a "racist state," in a move directed at recent remarks by Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal.

Tuesday's resolution passed in a 412-9 vote, with one lawmaker voting "present" and nine Democrats, including Representatives Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Jamaal Bowman, Summer Lee, Cori Bush, Ayanna Pressley, Andre Carson and Delia Ramirez voting "no."

The resolution, which was introduced by Texas Republican August Pfluger, says "the State of Israel is not a racist or apartheid state" and rejects "all forms of antisemitism and xenophobia, and the United States will always be a staunch partner and supporter of Israel."

It came days after Democratic Representative Jayapal, who opposes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policies, criticised Israel as she was addressing pro-Palestine protesters who interrupted a Netroots Nation conference in Chicago on Saturday.

“Hey guys, can I say something? Can I say something as somebody that’s been in the streets and has participated in a lot of demonstrations?” Jayapal said. “I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state, that the Palestinian people deserve self-determination and autonomy, that the dream of a two-state solution is slipping away from us, that it does not even feel possible."

She faced criticism from many at the conference following the circulation of a widely-shared video of her remarks on social media.

Lawmakers to boycott Herzog's speech

On Sunday, Jayapal released a lengthy statement to address and clarify her remarks while also defending the underlying sentiment behind them.

She said her intention was to de-escalate the tense situation at the conference and apologised to those who may have been hurt by her remarks.

On Tuesday, Jayapal voted "yes" for the resolution, which she said "had clear political motivations.”

"I will not play into Republicans’ political games of distraction that they clearly prefer over doing the work of real legislating to help working families and poor people across our country," she wrot e on Twitter.

The resolution came hours after President Joe Biden's meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House. Herzog, who arrived in Washington on Tuesday, will deliver a joint address to Congress on Wednesday morning.

The speech will be boycotted by progressive Democrats, including prominent lawmakers Tlaib, the first Palestinian American female lawmaker in Congress, Ocasio-Cortez and Omar.

The decision to protest the Israeli president's speech comes amid growing rifts among Democrats over maintaining the US's unwavering support for Israel.