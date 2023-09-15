BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
US auto workers go on strike seeking better wages and benefits
About 13,000 members of United Auto Workers walked off the job at three Detroit factories of auto giants General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
US auto workers go on strike seeking better wages and benefits
A long UAW strike threatens to spread economic turmoil as suppliers and other industries that depend on automakers and their workers see demand dry up. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 15, 2023

About 13,000 US auto workers stopped making vehicles and went on strike after their leaders couldn’t bridge a giant gap between union demands in contract talks and what Detroit’s three automakers are willing to pay.

Members of the United Auto Workers union began picketing on Friday at a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Missouri, a Ford factory in Wayne, Michigan, near Detroit, and a Stellantis Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio.

It was the first time in the union’s 88-year history that it walked out on all three companies simultaneously as four-year contracts with the companies expired at 11:59 pm on Thursday.

The strikes will likely chart the future of the union and of America’s homegrown auto industry at a time when US labour is flexing its might and the companies face a historic transition from building internal combustion automobiles to making electric vehicles.

If they last a long time, dealers could run short of vehicles and prices could rise. The walkout could even be a factor in next year’s presidential election by testing Joe Biden’s proud claim to be the most union-friendly president in American history.

“Workers all over the world are watching this,” said Liz Shuler, president of the AFL-CIO, a federation of 60 unions with 12.5 million members.

The strike is far different from those during previous UAW negotiations. Instead of going after one company, the union, led by its pugnacious new president, Shawn Fain, is striking at all three. But not all of the 146,000 UAW members at company plants are walking picket lines, at least not yet.

Instead, the UAW targeted a handful of factories to prod company negotiators to raise their offers, which were far lower than union demands of 36 percent wage increases over four years. GM and Ford offered 20 percent and Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, offered 17.5 percent.

RelatedDetroit Auto Show opens with glitzy new vehicles as workers weigh strike

Far apart on terms

The standoff has become a political issue with President Joe Biden, facing re-election next year, prominently calling for a deal.

The Detroit Three have held simultaneous talks with the union, which represents almost 150,000 workers.

Union leaders this week described the sides as far apart and have signalled for months that they would not hesitate to shut down Motor City.

The union said it wants a 40 percent raise, and companies have offered up to 20 percent, without key benefits demanded by the union.

The UAW has a strike fund of $825 million.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us